Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Lowered to C$9.25 at National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$9.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FVI. Pi Financial restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a C$11.25 target price (down previously from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.03.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$6.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.49. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$6.06 and a 52-week high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$149.18 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 33,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares in the company, valued at C$12,269,357.46. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

