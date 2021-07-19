Founders Fund II Management LLC Buys 21,261,171 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Founders Fund II Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 51,508.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises 100.0% of Founders Fund II Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Founders Fund II Management LLC owned 1.17% of Palantir Technologies worth $496,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Alexander D. Moore sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $495,152.00. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $14,286,130.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,128,765.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,249,856 shares of company stock valued at $167,248,706 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $20.72 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.27. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

