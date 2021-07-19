Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock Position Lifted by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 143.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,960 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Franklin Resources by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BEN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $29.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.13.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

