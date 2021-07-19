Fred Alger Management LLC Buys New Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Toro by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,852,000 after purchasing an additional 212,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Toro by 41.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Toro by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,718,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,671,000 after acquiring an additional 153,620 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Toro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in The Toro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,635,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,436,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $111.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $70.01 and a 1 year high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Toro’s payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

