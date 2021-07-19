Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,818 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $3,363,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,963,000 after acquiring an additional 159,119 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,833 shares of company stock worth $10,018,540 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZPN stock opened at $143.51 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.93 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

