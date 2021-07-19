Fred Alger Management LLC Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 557.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 74,453 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1,260.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 41,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock opened at $132.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.25. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,391.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.35.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

