Frontier Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,329 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,759 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.6% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $413.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $414.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.50.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

