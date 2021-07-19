Frontier Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.2% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $15,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

MDY stock traded down $10.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $466.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,226. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $321.77 and a 1 year high of $507.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $491.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

