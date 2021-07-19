Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,674 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

SPLG stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 79,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

