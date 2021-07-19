Frontier Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 20.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

FSKR stock remained flat at $$21.56 during trading on Monday. 546,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.87 million. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a net margin of 64.18% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s payout ratio is 103.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.