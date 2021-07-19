Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,876 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,876 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Bloom Energy worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 75.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 59,377 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $628,000. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 19.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $47,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $147,059.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,243,513.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,856 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $19.98. 45,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,751,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 3.52. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

