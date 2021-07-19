Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 496 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 946.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 31.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 368.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $211,244.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $248,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,107 shares of company stock worth $1,005,184 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

MGPI stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.20. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,443. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $76.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

