FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Update

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $484,919.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,183.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 19,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $1,322,215.20. Insiders have sold a total of 36,262 shares of company stock worth $2,485,658 over the last ninety days. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after buying an additional 57,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after buying an additional 28,487 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSBW stock opened at $35.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $297.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.03%.

FSBW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.