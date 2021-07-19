FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 575.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,620 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSKR. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 215.7% during the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,201,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,677 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,456 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 434.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 29,281.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 921,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 75.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,145,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,364,000 after acquiring an additional 491,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

NYSE:FSKR opened at $21.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $22.17.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.87 million. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 64.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.