FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 164,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,506,000 after purchasing an additional 239,044 shares in the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE FCN opened at $134.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.09. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.