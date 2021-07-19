fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

FUBO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.78.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,651,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,515,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,362,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,787,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,802,000. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

