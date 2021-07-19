FUZE Token (FUZE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $44,581.00

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 19th. During the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $30.72 or 0.00099811 BTC on major exchanges. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $23,285.64 and approximately $44,581.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00037657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00099600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00148471 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,777.32 or 0.99996737 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 758 coins. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUZE Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUZE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.