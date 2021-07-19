FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Reduced by Analyst

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ FY2023 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $184.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.66, a PEG ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $108.63 and a 52-week high of $185.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the second quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $4,243,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $946,130.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,836,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

