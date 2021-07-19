FY2021 EPS Estimates for SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Increased by Analyst

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SuRo Capital in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $18.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.50. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SuRo Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 11,106.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67. SuRo Capital has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $315.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $30.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 230.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is presently -1,234.57%.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

