FY2021 EPS Estimates for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Telefónica in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telefónica’s FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.81.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 347.3% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,230,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,163,000 after acquiring an additional 311,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 347,032.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980,466 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,467,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,706,000 after acquiring an additional 620,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,399,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.4478 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

