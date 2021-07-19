FY2022 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $4.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.43) EPS.
DAL stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Delta Air Lines
Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.
Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.