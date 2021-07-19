Fyooz (FYZ) One Day Volume Hits $25,429.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $25,429.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fyooz has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fyooz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00046117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012871 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.96 or 0.00757594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

FYZ is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fyooz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fyooz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.