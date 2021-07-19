Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $116.67 Average PT from Analysts

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Galapagos alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Galapagos by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Galapagos by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Galapagos by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.99. 10,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,721. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.51. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $214.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.