Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Position Reduced by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,119,759 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises about 1.0% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $53,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $132,978,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 491.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after acquiring an additional 809,840 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,116.7% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,631,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.40. 10,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,645. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $258.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.