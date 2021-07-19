GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 977.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,116 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $72.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.14. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GDS shares. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

