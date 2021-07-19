Geeq (GEEQ) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Geeq has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $300,018.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00046172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012866 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.93 or 0.00754781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

