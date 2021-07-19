Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Trading Down 8.4%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s share price was down 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 21,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 879,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.76.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $521.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,114,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 241.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 289,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 204,949 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 89,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

