Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GMAB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.43.

Shares of GMAB opened at $43.22 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.23.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

