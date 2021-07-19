Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $43.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.