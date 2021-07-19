Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,480. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $44.92.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.