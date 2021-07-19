Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,976 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after buying an additional 38,394 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Tejon Ranch worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,673 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $26,763,000 after acquiring an additional 74,104 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in Tejon Ranch by 1.3% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 168,277 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,723 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 142.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,100 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,981 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Tejon Ranch stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $409.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.67 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

