Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 687,582 Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 687,582 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,632 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 50.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 21,399 shares during the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

BVN stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

