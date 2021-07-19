Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kopin were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

KOPN opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.05 million, a PE ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.75. Kopin Co. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

