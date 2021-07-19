Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $6.99 Million in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 679,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Metromile as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Metromile in the first quarter valued at $1,259,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Metromile during the first quarter worth $318,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Metromile during the first quarter worth $65,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Metromile in the first quarter valued at $1,389,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Metromile stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.63. Metromile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The business had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metromile, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MILE. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Metromile in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Metromile in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

