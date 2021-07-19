Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $7.19 Million in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 543,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Hims & Hers Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIMS. Credit Suisse Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

HIMS opened at $9.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.70 and a beta of -0.12. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.