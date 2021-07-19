Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.88 Million Investment in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 428,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Arrival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

NASDAQ ARVL opened at $13.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.76. Arrival has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARVL shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

About Arrival

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

