Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 34,042 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.14% of Oportun Financial worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

OPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $20.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $562.68 million, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30. Oportun Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $22.90.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

