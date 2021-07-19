Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 282.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,394 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 63,820 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $45,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $530.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $235.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.87.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.67.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

