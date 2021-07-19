Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $58.41 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,833 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.09% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $58,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.58.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $118.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.59. The company has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,647 shares of company stock worth $13,085,325. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

