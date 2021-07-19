Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 23,769 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 67,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $233.37 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $239.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

