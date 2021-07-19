Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 116,040 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116,040 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.31% of Avery Dennison worth $47,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.45.

In related news, Director Ken C. Hicks sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.22, for a total value of $1,391,349.96. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,772 shares of company stock worth $1,923,670. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $203.29 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.80 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

