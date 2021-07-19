Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 26,711 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,711 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.06% of DuPont de Nemours worth $33,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,420 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,025,000 after purchasing an additional 183,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $624,333,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after purchasing an additional 897,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,889,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,886 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.03. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.52. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

