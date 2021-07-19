Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 96,446 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 96,446 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $52,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSCO opened at $189.00 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.91.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

