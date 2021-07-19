Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Purchased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,029 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 5.16% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $16,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

BUG traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,966. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.03. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $30.27.

