Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Raised to $260.00 at Cowen

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GLOB. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, raised shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.30.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB opened at $218.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.61. Globant has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 100.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.