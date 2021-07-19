Globe Life (GL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Globe Life alerts:

NYSE:GL opened at $94.05 on Monday. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $73.53 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $2,731,946.00. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $534,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,904.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,072 shares of company stock worth $24,437,361. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.