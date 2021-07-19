Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.230-$-1.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.97 million-$187.97 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOL shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $5.90 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $8.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.66. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

