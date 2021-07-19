Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 113.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,086 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 336,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GEM opened at $39.93 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $42.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46.

