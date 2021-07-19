Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 4.6% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Inscription Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $13,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $86.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.56. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $87.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.