Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 135,884 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 100.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 135,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $19,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 29.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,753,000 after acquiring an additional 572,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,441,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 645.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 511,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 443,067 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,123,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $14,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRCY stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

